You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cache Logistics Trust's Q1 DPU down 11.7%

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 21:49
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

CACHE Logistics Trust's distribution per unit fell 11.7 per cent to 1.8 Singapore cents for its first quarter ended March 31.

Its distributable income fell 11 per cent year on year to S$16.24 million, due to lower income from operation and a lower capital distribution.

Revenue also fell 2.9 per cent to S$27.06 million, due to the divestment of Cache Changi Districentre 3 and lower income received under protest for 51 Alps Avenue offset by higher rental contribution from DSC ARC and the Australian properties.

Net property income also fell 5.8 per cent to S$20.78 million, on the back of lower revenue and higher property related expenses as a result of the conversion of certain properties from master leases to multi-tenancies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Daniel Cerf, chief executive officer of the manager, said: "Our focus in FY2017 is on improving operating performance in the Singapore portfolio wherever possible in view of the acute oversupply in the market and industry headwinds. As we have articulated to investors, we intend to continue with our portfolio rebalancing and growth strategy to grow and diversify our revenue contributions outside of Singapore."
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening