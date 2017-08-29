CapitaLand names new chiefs for digital, operations, investment

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
CHIEFS for digital, investment and operations are among the new roles that CapitaLand is introducing in a round of management changes to anticipate long-term trends, the property developer announced on Monday.
The new group chief operating officer position will be filled
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal