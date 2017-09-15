You are here

CapitaLand Retail China Trust divests unit which holds CapitaMall Anzhen

Friday, September 15, 2017 - 07:57
THE divestment of CapitaLand Retail China Trust's (CRCT) entire equity interest in CapitaRetail Beijing Anzhen Real Estate Co, Ltd has been completed on Thursday, said the trustee-manager in a Singapore Exchange filling on Friday.

Following the completion of the divestment, CapitaRetail Beijing Anzhen Real Estate, which holds CapitaMall Anzhen, is no longer a wholly owned subsidiary of CRCT.

