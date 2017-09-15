CapitaLand Retail China Trust divests unit which holds CapitaMall Anzhen

THE divestment of CapitaLand Retail China Trust's (CRCT) entire equity interest in CapitaRetail Beijing Anzhen Real Estate Co, Ltd has been completed on Thursday, said the trustee-manager in a Singapore Exchange filling on Friday.

Following the completion of the divestment, CapitaRetail Beijing Anzhen Real Estate, which holds CapitaMall Anzhen, is no longer a wholly owned subsidiary of CRCT.