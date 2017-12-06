Carrefour and Fnac Darty to form French purchasing partnership

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Paris
FRENCH retailers Carrefour and Fnac Darty will team up for purchases of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in France as Carrefour seeks to cut costs and boost earnings, the companies said on Tuesday.
The purchasing agreement will take effect for supplier
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo