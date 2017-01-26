You are here

CDL Hospitality Trusts to pay S$0.0311/unit in Q4; net property income falls 0.3%

CDL Hospitality Trusts' net property income declined by 0.3 per cent to S$37.69 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, but distribution per stapled security for the quarter will increase by 3.3 per cent to 3.11 Singapore cents.

The trust, which is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and CDL Hospitality Business Trust, posted a 0.4 per cent increase in net property income, to S$137.5 million, for the full year ended 2016.
