CDL posts 16.3% drop in Q1 net profit
Group releasing phase 2 of New Futura this weekend; has pipeline of over 3,000 homes
Singapore
New Futura is a 124-unit freehold luxury condo in Leonie Hill Road in prime District 9.
The average price for the North Tower will be higher than about S$3,350 per square foot (psf) achieved for the 62 units sold in the 64-unit South Tower
