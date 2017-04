CENTURION Corporation on Wednesday issued S$65 million worth of bonds due 2020. These will be listed on Singapore Exchange on Thursday, the group said.

The notes, which will provide a coupon of 5.25 per cent, will be quoted and traded in Singapore dollars. They will be in denominations of S$250,000 and traded in a minimum board lot size of S$250,000.

DBS Bank is the lead manager and bookrunner.