Centurion obtains nod for dual listing from Hong Kong stock exchange

Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 9:17 PM
CENTURION Corporation Limited said it has obtained an approval-in-principle from the Hong Kong stock exchange for the dual listing of it shares on Friday.

The board also announced that the group had on June 16 appointed Wong Tak Yee as the Hong Kong company secretary and on May 22, appointed Tricor Investor Services Limited as the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the company.

Centurion - which owns, develops and manages worker and student accommodation assets - had said before that it did not intend to delist from the Singapore stock exchange.

