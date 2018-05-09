CFO, certain directors of Raffles United Holdings interviewed by CAD

RAFFLES United Holdings, in an update on the CAD's investigations into potential breaches of the Securities and Futures Act, said two directors and its chief financial officer have been interviewed.

Managing director Teo Teng Beng, executive director and deemed substantial shareholder Teo Xian-Hui Amanda Marie and CFO Ho Hui Min were interviewed by the Commercial Affairs Department in early May, the company said. Ms Ho has also provided a bond to report back to the CAD to assist in further investigations on May 17.

In addition, Koh Hai Yang, business development director of Raffles United's subsidiary Kian Ho, and Kwek Che Yong, adviser to Kian Ho, have also been interviewed by the CAD, as were certain staff and former staff of Raffles United.

Raffles United first announced on May 4 that it and its subsidiary, Kian Ho, are assisting the CAD with its investigations.

In the May 8 filing to the Singapore Exchange, Raffles United said: "The company will continue to extend its fullest cooperation to CAD in its investigation and will make announcements as and when there are further significant developments with regard to this matter. The business and operations of the group are not affected by the investigations and will continue as normal."