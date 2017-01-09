C&G to pay special dividend after getting partial payment for sale

WASTE-TO-ENERGY firm C&G Environmental Protection Holdings on Monday evening declared a first interim special dividend of S$0.04 per share for its financial year ending 2017.

It declared this after receiving a partial payment of HK$211.0 million for its HK$600 million sale of C&G Environmental Protection International to Ahead Auto on Jan 9, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing.

The special dividend will be in cash and on a pro rata basis, it said.