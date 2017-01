PROPERTY giant CapitaLand has appointed Chaly Mah Chee Kheong as an independent non-executive director from Feb 1.

Mr Mah was the former chief executive officer of Deloitte Asia-Pacific and South-east Asia and former chairman of Deloitte Singapore. He was also the former chairman of Singapore Land Authority.

Mr Mah, 60, currently chairs the Singapore Accountancy Commission and Singapore Tourism Board, among other posts.