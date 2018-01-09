Cheung Woh posts Q3 loss amid higher cost of sales

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
HARD disk drive manufacturer Cheung Woh Technologies sank into the red with a net loss of S$449,000 for the third quarter of financial year 2018, compared to a profit of S$264,000 in Q3FY17, as gross profit margins came under pressure.
Turnover edged up 5.8 per cent year-
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo