China Aviation Oil COO quits to pursue other opportunities

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 8:22 AM
Ms Teo has quit to pursue other career opportunities, the jet fuel trading company announced on Thursday before the market opened.
PHOTO: SINGAPORE EXCHANGE

CHINA Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corp chief operating officer Jean Teo Lang Lang has quit to pursue other career opportunities, the jet fuel trading company announced on Thursday before the market opened.

Her departure will be effective Jan 22, 2018.

In her place, chief executive Meng Fanqiu will assume oversight over the trading department, while vice-president Zhang Xingbo will have oversight over the operations and aviation marketing departments. Mr Zhang will also assist in overseeing the trading department.

Ms Teo was appointed to her current position in November 2011.

