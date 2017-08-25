China Everbright secures 71m yuan contract for waste water treatment in Jiangsu

CHINA Everbright Water Limited has secured phase three of the Xinyi City Waste Water Treatment project at 71 million yuan (S$14.5 million) from the Housing and Urban-rural Development Bureau of Xinyi City in Jiangsu Province.

Under a supplemental agreement to the concession agreement signed between the two parties, the project will be invested into, constructed and operated based on the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

It comprises processing municipal waste water and industrial waste water produced by non-chemical enterprises in a number of areas, including the urban districts of Xinyi City, Xin'an and Tangdian areas, Gangtou Town, Wayao Town, Hegou Town, as well as the Xinyi Economic Development Zone.

With a concession period of 24 years, the project has a designed daily waste water treatment capacity of 30,000 cubic metres; and the treated water from the project will comply with the national Grade 1A standard. Once the construction is completed, the total daily treatment capacity of Xinyi City Project will increase to 100,000 cubic metres.