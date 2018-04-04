You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water lands 1.52b yuan worth of projects

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 2:05 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

WATER resource-focused China Everbright Water has won several sub-projects with a combined investment value of 1.52 billion yuan (S$316.8 million) in Shandong province, China.

The sub-projects are part of the larger Ji'nan Zhangqiu Urban-Rural Integration Water Supply Project that was secured by Everbright Water, with a winning bid submitted for the tender in March. The overall value of the main and sub-projects is estimated at 3.1 billion yuan.

Everbright Water said that it will execute three sub-projects on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.

The first of the trio, the Zhangqiu Yellow River Water Transfer and Water Resource Replenishment Project, is under construction. The investment value of this project is 392 million yuan.

Two others, the Zhangqiu Baiyun Water Plant Water Supply Project and the Zhangqiu Chengdong Industrial Water Supply Project, carry estimated investment values of 1.08 billion yuan and 50 million yuan respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
4 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.gif
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Germany's TÜV SÜD breaks ground on S$100m hub at International Business Park

2018-04-04T025813Z_1944384666_RC1B6B2114E0_RTRMADP_3_GLOBAL-MARKETS.JPG
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Beijing to announce retaliatory trade steps on Wednesday afternoon: China state media journalist

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

micron tech.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening