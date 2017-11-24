You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Hongxing: Wrote off some overdue debt from almost all customers

Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 9:14 AM
UPDATED Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 10:38 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

CHINA Hongxing Sports said that 33 of 37 customers who contributed about 95 per cent of the company's revenues in the first nine months of 2017 have unpaid debt aged over six months that had to be written off.

In a reply late on Thursday night to queries by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) about its latest third-quarter earnings, the maker of sports apparel also said that it has negotiated for longer credit periods from several suppliers.

The SGX had requested the names of companies with debts aged over six months that were written off by China Hongxing. The company declined to reveal those names, but said that 33 of its 37 customers as at Sept 30 had some portion of their debt written off "for accounting prudence reasons".

Those customers who had debt written off accounted for about 95 per cent of sales in the nine months ended Sept 30.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company said that it continues to trade with those customers because once trading ends, there will be no possibility of recovering the amounts owed.

"The company will continue to chase the payment and there is hope that they will pay but much later," China Hongxing said.

The SGX also sought an explanation for why trade payables increased when revenue decreased. China Hongxing replied that it had negotiated with several raw material suppliers for longer credit periods, and that settlement would be due by the end of 2017.

China Hongxing shares are currently suspended from trading.

Companies & Markets

DBS overtakes Singtel as Southeast Asia's most valuable company

Hot stock: AsiaPhos falls 16% on possible loss of licences for 3 mines

Civmec clinches role in Australian navy's A$4b patrol vessel project

Hot stock: Midas not aware of information that could explain stock's 7.8% drop

Brokers' take: ThaiBev earns 'buy' rating from DBS, OCBC on FY17 results

MindChamps opens 1.2% above IPO price at 84 S cents on debut day

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd231117_6.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore upgrades 2017 GDP forecast; moderation expected next year

BT_20171124_HAMMOND_3192219.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Hammond pumps £25b into UK economy to counter slowdown

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Growth of digital sector value-add in Singapore outpaced overall economy from 2011-15

Most Read

1 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
2 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
3 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
4 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
5 Investors drawn again to real estate rebound
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output in October powers ahead with 14.6% rise

BT_20171124_KROIL23_3192038.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley close to buying Chevron House

BT_20171124_LSDBS_3191979.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

DBS overtakes Singtel as Southeast Asia's most valuable company

f60bb02c-be80-4d0c-b2a0-6c073085638f.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Consumer

Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinson's 11am the day before

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening