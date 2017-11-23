You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Hongxing's proposed sale of Profitstart to include units, loans waiver

Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 9:52 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE-LISTED China Hongxing Sports Limited on Tuesday announced that it had entered into a supplemental deed on Nov 22 over its sale and purchase agreement of Profitstart Group Limited to its former chief executive.

The supplemental deed seeks to clarify that - on top of the agreement made on Sept 20 - the sale of Profitstart will also include subsidiaries Fujian Hongrong Shoes & Garments Co Ltd and Fujian Hongrong Sports Goods Co Ltd.

There will also be a waiver by Mr Denis Wu and Wu Rongguang - a member of the controlling shareholder group, of all the monies owed to them by China Hongxing, amounting to some 64.4 million yuan.

The 100 million yuan (S$20.44 million) offer - made on Sept 20 - to acquire the company's operating subsidiaries is being carried out through Jiayao Investments Limited, owned by Denis Wu Rongzhao, China Hongxing's former CEO and executive director.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The proposed sale will also see the disposal of 10,000 ordinary shares, representing the entire issued and paid-up capital of Profitstart.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Sept 21 , the company also said the 100 million yuan package comprises of 28 million yuan in cash, which is intended to be made available for distribution to minority shareholders only.

With regard to the cash element of the sale, shareholders' approval will be "obtained at a future executive general meeting for the distribution of at least 80 per cent of the cash consideration in the form of dividends or return of capital by the company to the shareholders", China Hongxing said.

The Wu family - which owns about 33 per cent of China Hongxing - will also renounce their rights to receive any dividend arising from the distribution of the cash consideration.

Upon the disposal of Profitstart, the existing inter-company loan of 3.01 billion yuan will also be waived.

Companies & Markets

ThaiBev posts 38.5% year-on-year jump in full-year profit

Swiber shareholders give nod to rights cum warrants issue in agreement with Vallianz

Dukang Distillers sees steep decline in output due to China's pollution controls

Subcontractor makes statutory demand against Acesian Partners' unit

Singapore shares close down 0.2% on Thursday

Hoe Leong Corporation plans to restructure debts into vessel loans, spare part loans

Editor's Choice

BT_20171123_REPUB_3189928.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Top Stories

MyRepublic tops up S$70m war chest; sets Q1 2018 for mobile launch

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

RE&S Holdings closes 41% higher on first trading day

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sea's Q3 loss widens, but revenue up

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats expectations with 5.2% growth in Q3, 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_manufacturing_231117_49.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Manufacturing remains key growth driver in Q3; brighter outlook spurs broad expansion across sectors

BP_nosignboard_231117_89.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening