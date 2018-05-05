You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chinese firm makes last-minute US$1.4b offer for Australia's Sirtex

Sat, May 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

CHINESE private equity firm CDH Investments lobbed a last-minute US$1.4 billion offer for Australian liver-cancer treatment firm Sirtex Medical, trumping Varian Medical Systems days before the US firm was set to seal a takeover deal.

CDH's A$33.60 surprise cash-per-share offer is fully a fifth higher than Varian's, at A$28 per share, and it lands amid a multibillion dollar shopping spree from Chinese interests in Australia's healthcare sector.

Sirtex said on Friday it will seek to postpone a shareholders' meeting, scheduled for Monday, that was to vote on the Varian deal, though its directors continue to support the Californian firm's offer. Sirtex shares jumped to an 18-month high, before closing 5.6 per cent higher at A$29.42.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Geez, I wouldn't say this is a normal occurrence," said Simon Mawhinney, chief investment officer at fund manager Allan Gray, of the 11th-hour bid. Allan Gray is Sirtex's largest shareholder, with a 6.3 per cent stake as of September last year.

"We obviously welcome with open arms higher offers, but it's certainly not something we were expecting this late in the piece," he noted. "I'm inclined to do nothing until I hear from the company and see what they advise ... it's pretty much a wait-and-see."

Australia has proven an attractive destination for Chinese investment in the healthcare sector, with A$5.5 billion (S$5.5 billion) in deals agreed since 2015, according to a report published in January by KPMG, mostly from private firms interested in acquiring technology.

The bid also lands in the midst of a dealmaking surge at the big end of the biotech and drugmaking sector, capped by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co offering US$64 billion to British rare disease specialist Shire.

Sirtex, which had not run a sales process before Varian's offer, said it had no engagement with Beijing-based CDH until Friday's bid.

Founded in 1997 by Bruce Gray, who developed the tiny radiation-impregnated beads that are the basis of the firm's liver cancer treatments, Sirtex had swung to a full-year loss in 2017 after its technology failed in three major tests.

The firm says the technology is clinically proven and delivers "positive outcomes" for patients with liver cancer. It turned in a half-year profit of A$23.6 million in February. Its shares had halved over the past two years until Varian's offer was announced in January, an offer the company recommended at the time as an "attractive outcome".

On Friday Sirtex said the CDH offer was non-binding and would require approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board, which Varian's bid had already won in March.

"The directors of Sirtex continue to believe the existing scheme of arrangement with Varian is in the best interests of Sirtex shareholders," the company said in a statement.

Varian chief executive Dow Wilson said in a statement its offer was superior to the rival bid and it remains ready to complete its purchase. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels directors hit by revolt by minority shareholders

Investing in energy? Look out for EV penetration rates and cost of renewables

Clifford Chance to set up Asia-Pacific innovation hub in Singapore

Time to switch to defensive consumer stocks? RHB thinks so

Raffles United and its unit under probe by CAD

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels' Q1 profit doubles to £26m

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Homes01 (1).jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos

BT_20180505_JACHAN5_3425078.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Openness, connectivity remain key to success: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20180505_COVER5_3423274-1.jpg
May 5, 2018
Brunch

Prime heritage play

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 David Lim rejoins Credit Suisse as vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia
5 Hot stock: Hi-P down 13% on uncertain outlook; DBS lowers target price to S$1.80
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180505_LKREITAS5_3425358.jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Reitas picks new president and spells out plans to engage regulators

BT_20180505_TALKS5_3425300.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

China and US reach some deals in trade row, but Beijing says big sticking points remain

BT_20180505_ASINVESTEC_3425077.jpg
May 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investing in energy? Look out for EV penetration rates and cost of renewables

BT_20180505_USDATA5_3425351.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Payrolls' rise below expectation; jobless rate hits 3.9%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening