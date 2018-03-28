Chinese soyabean supplier United Food expects loss for FY17

UNITED Food Holdings - a supplier of soyabean products in China - on Wednesday said it expects a loss for the fourth quarter, and the full 2017.

"Nevertheless, the loss is significantly lower than that of the previous corresponding period and year," it noted.

In 2016, the group posted a net loss of 229 million yuan (S$47.6 million). This narrowed from the net loss of 974 million yuan posted in 2015.