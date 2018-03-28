You are here
Chinese soyabean supplier United Food expects loss for FY17
Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 9:22 PM
UNITED Food Holdings - a supplier of soyabean products in China - on Wednesday said it expects a loss for the fourth quarter, and the full 2017.
"Nevertheless, the loss is significantly lower than that of the previous corresponding period and year," it noted.
In 2016, the group posted a net loss of 229 million yuan (S$47.6 million). This narrowed from the net loss of 974 million yuan posted in 2015.
