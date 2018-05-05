You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng Q1 profit falls 30% on increased administrative expenditures

Fri, May 04, 2018 - 7:03 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

CONSTRUCTION and property group Chip Eng Seng Corporation on Friday posted a 30 per cent fall in net profit for the first quarter to S$6.1 million as a result of increased administrative expenditures and loss of other income.

As such, earnings per share dropped to 0.98 Singapore cent from 1.39 Singapore cents in the previous year.

However, for the three months ended March 31, gross revenue increased 22.3 per cent from S$167.1 million from the year ago period to S$204.3 million.

The expansion in gross revenue was mainly driven by a 52.3 per cent increase in revenue from its property development division to S$137.2 million and a more than two-fold increase in revenue to S$18.1 million in its hospitality divisions, Chip Eng Seng said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The increase in gross revenue came despite a 29.4 per cent decrease in contributions from its construction division, which had posted a revenue of S$47.1 million for the first quarter, it added.

Net asset value per share edged up to S$1.275 as at March 31, from S$1.273 Singapore cents three months ago.

Chip Eng Seng shares finished S$0.05 or 5.1 per cent lower at S$0.93 on Friday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels directors hit by revolt by minority shareholders

Investing in energy? Look out for EV penetration rates and cost of renewables

Clifford Chance to set up Asia-Pacific innovation hub in Singapore

Time to switch to defensive consumer stocks? RHB thinks so

Raffles United and its unit under probe by CAD

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels' Q1 profit doubles to £26m

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Homes01 (1).jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos

BT_20180505_JACHAN5_3425078.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Openness, connectivity remain key to success: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20180505_COVER5_3423274-1.jpg
May 5, 2018
Brunch

Prime heritage play

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 David Lim rejoins Credit Suisse as vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia
5 Hot stock: Hi-P down 13% on uncertain outlook; DBS lowers target price to S$1.80
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180505_LKREITAS5_3425358.jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Reitas picks new president and spells out plans to engage regulators

BT_20180505_TALKS5_3425300.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

China and US reach some deals in trade row, but Beijing says big sticking points remain

BT_20180505_ASINVESTEC_3425077.jpg
May 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investing in energy? Look out for EV penetration rates and cost of renewables

BT_20180505_USDATA5_3425351.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Payrolls' rise below expectation; jobless rate hits 3.9%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening