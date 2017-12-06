Choo Chiang's CEO questioned by MAS over "personal matter" relating to SFA case

CHOO Chiang Holdings, an electrical products and accessories distributor, on Tuesday said its company's executive chairman and CEO Thomas Lim Teck Chuan attended "an interview" at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on September 29, 2017 to assist in an investigation into an offence under the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289.

The board was told that Mr Lim "appeared to be acquainted with the circumstances of the case being investigated by MAS". Mr Lim's passport has been impounded and that he will be attending further interviews at the MAS in relation to the investigation.

"The Board has been informed by Mr Lim that the investigation is a personal matter of Mr Lim and does not concern the shares nor the business activities or affairs of the company or any of its subsidiaries."

Mr Lim will continue to be the company's executive chairman and CEO.