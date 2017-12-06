You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Choo Chiang's CEO questioned by MAS over "personal matter" relating to SFA case

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 11:15 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

CHOO Chiang Holdings, an electrical products and accessories distributor, on Tuesday said its company's executive chairman and CEO Thomas Lim Teck Chuan attended "an interview" at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on September 29, 2017 to assist in an investigation into an offence under the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289.

The board was told that Mr Lim "appeared to be acquainted with the circumstances of the case being investigated by MAS". Mr Lim's passport has been impounded and that he will be attending further interviews at the MAS in relation to the investigation.

"The Board has been informed by Mr Lim that the investigation is a personal matter of Mr Lim and does not concern the shares nor the business activities or affairs of the company or any of its subsidiaries."

Mr Lim will continue to be the company's executive chairman and CEO.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to sell Malaysia property for S$9.2m

Delong expects revenue hit from prolonged halt in production

Heeton subsidiary enters sale agreement for The Woodgrove at S$55.85 million

SGX, partners launch guide to help firms prevent insider trading

SembMarine signs letter of intent with Shell for floating production unit

Del Monte Pacific reverses into the red in Q2 on weak veggie business

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

pavilion.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

SembMarine signs letter of intent with Shell for floating production unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening