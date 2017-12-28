Chua Hwee Song set to replace Tony Mallek as SPH CFO

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MEDIA and property group Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is getting a new chief financial officer (CFO) next year.
Chua Hwee Song, the founder and managing director of private equity firm Tembusu Ventures, will step in on April 1, 2018, after a month as CFO-designate.
