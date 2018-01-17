Citi ramps up China desk for clients seeking Asean growth

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
CITI is expanding its operations that support Chinese clients expanding into Asean, with these clients using Singapore as an entry point into the region.
The US bank on Tuesday said it has added a second China desk in Singapore.
The move comes on the back of
