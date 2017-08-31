Cityneon owns Jurassic World exhibition

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
GETTING up close and personal with the dinosaurs of Jurassic World is now closer to home.
The major spectacle, inspired by the Hollywood blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise, now belongs to Cityneon Holdings, a creator of innovative and interactive exhibitions in Singapore
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal