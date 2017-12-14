You are here

Co-working space startup WeWork calls Funan home

Thu, Dec 14, 2017 - 12:00 PM
Funan_Artist Impression_1.jpg
Artist impression of Funan. WeWork’s space will be located across two floors at Funan’s North Office block, which is linked to the retail section of the development.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

THE manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, Capitaland Mall Trust Management Limited, announced it has secured its first office tenant in Funan. Co-working startup WeWork is leasing 40,000 square foot (sq ft) of space in the integrated development.

WeWork's space will be located across two floors at Funan's North Office block, which is linked to the retail section of the development.

WeWork's co-working space will feature a smart office with facial recognition turnstiles and optional card-less entry into the office, said Tony Tan, chief executive of the trust manager.

Among other facilities at Funan, workers will also have access to "video-based smart car-parking facilities, a 24-hour drive-through click-and-collect, hands-free shopping service using robotics and app-based booking of all the facilities within the development", added Mr Tan.

The upcoming Funan development features 500,000 sq ft of retail space, two Grade A office blocks, and The Ascott Limited's lyf brand of co-living serviced residence, all linked via a direct underpass to City Hall MRT interchange.

Amenities will include a Golden Village cineplex, a gym, a futsal court, a swimming pool and a 55-lane rock-climbing facility. According to CapitaLand, it will also be the first commercial building to allow cycling through the building with a dedicated indoor cycling path.

The site is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

