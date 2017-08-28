You are here

Home > Companies & Markets > Company of Good
COMPANY OF GOOD

At Motherswork, corporate giving starts from the top

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 05:50
tshining@sph.com.sg@TehShiNingBT

BT_20170828_TSCOG28_3057615.jpg
Orphans from the Bethel School for the Blind in Beijing, at a Christmas event in Motherswork's Beijing store. The homegrown retailer, which stocks many international brands, also supports Singapore brands.

Singapore

SHARON Wong knows what it's like to start a business, and so is passionate about giving back to budding local entrepreneurs - especially parents.

After all, it was with the support of parents that Motherswork, the specialist retailer of products for mothers and babies that she founded in 1998, has achieved the growth it has.

"Over the last 18 years, we've grown alongside an ambitious band of parents who have now become business owners and respected entrepreneurs in their fields," she says.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And Motherswork, which has four outlets and is in three department stores in Singapore, plus another eight in China, has the means to give these "new Singaporean baby businesses" a platform to showcase their products and grow.

"We offer space in our stores for these Singaporean brands that do not have physical store locations," says Ms Wong. While the retailer is known for carrying many international brands, supporting local brands was definitely part of this initiative, first launched in 2015.

Some of these local baby goods, first showcased at Motherswork, are now sold at many more physical locations across Singapore. Ms Wong believes that the company had a hand in helping the entrepreneurs behind them gain an understanding of how to work with retailers and build awareness of their brands.

She intends to take some of these local brands overseas, too. Two local brands have been launched in Motherswork stores in China so far, and Ms Wong says the company "will be doing more as and when the brands are ready and able".

In fact, giving younger Singaporean businesses a leg up is something of a personal passion for Ms Wong, who volunteers as a mentor to Bakipa, a mobile shopping platform for quality children's products that was founded by another women entrepreneur. She also volunteers with CRIB Society, a social enterprise that aims to empower women to be successful entrepreneurs.

But helping local entrepreneurs in the baby goods sector is only part of the firm's corporate giving programme, Motherswork Gives Back.

Giving back to the community in which it does business has been part of the firm's mission from the very start, says Ms Wong.

"We started by organising events in the stores to create awareness and raise funds for adopted charities."

These included Ahuva Good Shepherd, Marymount Centre for women and children and the Good Shepherd Centre, a crisis shelter for teenagers, women, foreign domestic workers and others needing to rebuild their lives after domestic violence and abuse.

With Motherswork's expansion in Beijing, it chose the Bethel School for Blind children in Beijing, which supports blind and visually impaired orphans as a charity to raise funds for in 2012.

Last year, the company started its Giving Tree event, which it will turn into an annual affair. Children from charities such as KKH Children's Endowment Fund, Salvation Army Kids at Play and HCSA Dayspring, hung their wishes on a Motherswork Giving Tree. Motherswork then worked with its customers to fulfil those wishes.

The idea for this came from Ms Wong's son. Her children have always been allowed to keep no more than three presents from their Christmas and birthday gift stashes - all others would be donated. As they grew older, they received fewer presents, and so gave fewer away.

"My son thought it would be a good idea to get more people to give," she says. "It is to give joy to children. It is to remind us of the joy we give to a child who is often given necessities, but not something personal to them like a toy or a special book."

It's not surprising then, to hear Ms Wong compare corporate giving to giving in a family setting. "I believe that corporate giving starts from top down. It's no different to any family unit. The parents volunteer, the kids will follow. If it is part of the company's culture, then employees will also do their part."

But how far that goes is a separate matter, she adds. "The question is whether corporate giving stemming from top-down (direction alone), is sustainable."

  • This article is part of a series showcasing companies that prove size does not matter when it comes to giving. The Business Times supports NVPC's Company of Good programme as media partner. Go to www.companyofgood.sg for more information.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Owners of Sun Rosier condo seeking S$235m in en-bloc sale
4 Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District
5 Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28AW1XN_3057609.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore unit makes 95% of global leader's products

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28B_3057606.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

US life science company's team here developed key cloud-enabled product

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening