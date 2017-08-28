Copper retreats from November 2014 peak

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
London
COPPER futures retreated from their highest levels in 33 months on Friday as investors locked in profits from a rally and adjusted positions before a long weekend.
"I think we're seeing some profit-taking and book-squaring ahead of the holiday weekend," a trader said.
