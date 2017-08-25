Corporate digest

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Ezion Holdings
EZION Holdings said it was arranging informal meetings with lenders and holders of notes issued under its S$1.5 billion multi-currency debt issue programme. This follows the company's letter to shareholders issued on Aug 14 that said it will be starting
