Corporate digest

Fragrance Group Limited
FRAGRANCE Group Limited has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom as a property investment holding company, and acquired The Townhouse Hotel in Manchester, UK, for £12.5 million (S$21.9 million).
The new unit, called
