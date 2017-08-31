Corporate digest

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Kitchen Culture
KITCHEN Culture Holdings recorded a net loss of S$6.4 million for its financial period ended June 30, 2017, against a net loss of S$5.3 million for the preceding financial year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday.
Revenue for
