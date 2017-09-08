Corporate digest

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
mm2 Asia
A UNIT of mm2 Asia Ltd will join hands with two Chinese media companies to co-invest US$25 million to co-produce five films and multiple online films over the next three years, the producer of films and television/online content said.
mm2 Entertainment, a
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal