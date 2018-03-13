You are here
Corporate digest
Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM
BreadTalk Group
BAKERY and restaurant operator BreadTalk Group has entered into a joint venture agreement to operate the Wu Pao Chun line of Taiwanese bakeries in China, Hong Kong and Singapore. The joint venture will open its first bakery in Shanghai later this year,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg
- OPERATING HOURS (+8 GMT) MON-FRI: 8:30AM-5:30PM
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Companies & Markets
Perennial, Chesham sign sale and purchase agreement for Capitol buy-out; deal to be completed on May 8
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
10:06 pm
09:38 pm
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait