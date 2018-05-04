You are here
Corporate earnings take centre stage
STI drops 39.6 points to 3,575.68; losers outpace gainers 276 to 147
CORPORATE earnings reporting dominated the centre stage on Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady in line with market's expectations.
The committee signalled that the US central bank has noted the uptick in inflation but isn't likely to hike rates more than the
