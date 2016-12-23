You are here
Cosco Corp (S) suspended amid restructuring plans
Analysts suggest a delisting from the Singapore bourse, or mergers and acquisitions activity, could be in the works
Singapore
THE trading halt at mainboard-listed shipbuilder Cosco Corporation (Singapore) this Monday has been converted into a suspension, as it remains unclear what its restructuring parent company plans to do with it.
Cosco "is not able to ascertain if the proposed restructuring
