You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cosco Corp (S) suspended amid restructuring plans

Analysts suggest a delisting from the Singapore bourse, or mergers and acquisitions activity, could be in the works
Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 05:50
by
haoxiang@sph.com.sg@HaoxiangCaiBT

BT_20161221_COSCO_2655268.jpg
In Singapore, Cosco's shipbuilding operations have been battered by a weak global economy and low oil prices.
PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN/THE STRAITS TIMES

Singapore

THE trading halt at mainboard-listed shipbuilder Cosco Corporation (Singapore) this Monday has been converted into a suspension, as it remains unclear what its restructuring parent company plans to do with it.

Cosco "is not able to ascertain if the proposed restructuring

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening