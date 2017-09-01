CPFIS funds deliver 3.4% returns in Q2

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
FUNDS under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS) delivered average returns of 3.4 per cent in the second quarter of this year.
Unit trusts increased 3.26 per cent while investment-linked insurance products (ILPs) rose 3.47 per cent, according to fund
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal