Creative Tech's Q3 loss narrows to US$3.76m

CREATIVE Technology's third-quarter net loss narrowed to US$3.76 million from US$4.61 million a year ago.

Revenue slid 6 per cent year on year to US$15.02 million "due to the uncertain and difficult market conditions which continued to affect the sales of the group's products", the technology company said.

The quarter under review also saw other gains of US$1.1 million versus US$715,000 previously.

Loss per share came to US$0.05, versus US$0.07 previously.

Creative said: "The group expects no significant change in the market conditions. Revenue in this quarter is expected to be comparable to the current level, and the group expects to report an operating loss."