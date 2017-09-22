Cromwell European Reit listing put on freeze over 'market conditions'

CROMWELL Property Group on Friday said it will not proceed with the Cromwell European Reit listing as planned, delaying the registration of the IPO prospectus due to "current market conditions".

This is "despite receiving significant interest from strategic, institutional and retail investors", it said.

"It will not proceed with the registration of the prospectus for the Cromwell European Reit in accordance with the timetable previously indicated to the market," it said in a media statement. "Cromwell will re-assess the situation in conjunction with key stakeholders and strategic partners, and will provide a further update in due course."