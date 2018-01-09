Danish drugmaker Novo goes public with 2.6b euro bid for Belgium's Ablynx

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Hong Kong
DANISH drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S made its largest takeover offer ever, an unsolicited 2.6 billion euro (S$4.15 billion) bid for Belgium's Ablynx NV, to beef up its lesser known blood-disorder unit and rekindle growth.
The offer for Ablynx signals a higher appetite for
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo