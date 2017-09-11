Darco wins its first landfill gas recovery, conversion project with consortium partners

WATER treatment firm Darco Water Technologies Limited unit has together with consortium partners secured a landfill gas recovery and conversion project in Jati Barang Landfill, Semarang in Central Java, Indonesia, worth 21.5 million Danish Krone (S$4.7 million), the group said on Monday.

The consortium comprises Darco Water Systems Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Q2 A/S (Denmark) and Pt Fitama Putri Mandiri (Indonesia).

Based on the agreement, the group, Q2 A/S and Pt Fitama Putri Mandiri will equally share the profits generated from the project. In addition, the project is expected to be handed over in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Thye Kim Meng, chairman, managing director and chief executive officer of the group, said: "Winning of this contract along with the consortium partners represents a great significance to the group as this marks the first landfill gas recovery and conversion project for the group.

"In addition, this would also further expand our business operations in the solid waste management industry. The successful bid of this project is in tandem with the group's strategy to become a comprehensive integrated environmental protection solutions provider."