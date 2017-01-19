You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Dasin Retail Trust to begin trading Friday afternoon; public offer 7.6 times subscribed

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 21:40
by
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

19-41121969 - 12_01_2017 - lkdasin13.jpg
THE public offer for Dasin Retail Trust's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed by about 7.6 times.
PHOTO: DASIN RETAIL TRUST

THE public offer for Dasin Retail Trust's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed by about 7.6 times.

It will start trading on the Singapore Exchange at 2pm on Friday.

The business trust, which holds three shopping malls in Guangdong province, is the first Mainboard listing on the Singapore Exchange this year.

The IPO consisted of an international placement of some 149.77 million units to investors and 2 million units to the public in Singapore. The placement tranche was over-subscribed according to the indications of interest received, it said. Meanwhile, the public offer received 734 valid acceptances for about 15.27 million units at the close of the public offer. At an IPO price of 80 Singapore cents per unit, it raised some S$121 million in gross proceeds.

Another S$25 million was raised from 31.25 million units issued to cornerstone investors China Orient Asset Management and Haitong International Investment. These represent 5.7 per cent of the total units in issue.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
3 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
4 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
5 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening