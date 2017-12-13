Datapulse Tech to buy haircare business for S$3.5m

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED Datapulse Technology announced after Tuesday's trading hours that it has entered into a deal to buy out Malaysia-incorporated haircare manufacturing business, Wayco Manufacturing, from Way Company Pte Ltd for S$3.5 million in cash.
