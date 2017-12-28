DBS, UOB lift STI 0.4% higher

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
IT might be the year-end trading lull but there remains plenty of opportunities for investors to make and lose money.
On one hand, you know it is a quiet day when even Peter Lim's Rowsley breaks into the top 10 stocks by value traded.
On the other, with oil and copper trading at
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo