You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Delfi posts 33% rise in Q1 net profit to US$7.6m

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 9:00 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

CHOCOLATE confectionary company Delfi posted a 33.1 per cent increase in first-quarter net profit to US$7.6 million on a 15.1 per cent surge in revenue.

Earnings per share for the three months ended Mar 31, 2018 was 1.24 US cents, up from 0.93 US cent for the year-ago period.

First-quarter revenue was US$107.3 million, higher compared to US$93.3 million for the corresponding period last year.

Other operating income rose 74.4 per cent to US$1.3 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Delfi said the strong revenue growth was driven mainly by sales of its own brand products in Indonesia. Also bolstering its turnover was sales deferred from December 2017 as well as the run-up to the Muslim Lebaran festivities.

Its first-quarter gross profit margin was also 1.4 percentage points higher at 34.5 per cent, reflecting increased sales of higher-margin premium products and ongoing cost containment initiatives.

On Apr 13, Delfi entered into a deal to acquire for US$13 million from Hershey Singapore Pte Ltd the perpetual and exclusive licence to the Van Houten brand name for consumer chocolate and cocoa products in certain key markets in Asia and Oceania. With this acquisition, Delfi will control the rights to the Van Houten brand name in key markets in Asia. Hershey will retain the rights to Korea, India and the territory of the Middle East. The company said that this acquisition will open up opportunities for growth outside its regional markets.

With respect to claims that are tied to the disposal of the former Delfi Cacau Brazil Ltd to Barry Callebaut, the company maintained that the provision made for an exceptional charge of US$2 million in its FY16 financial statements is adequate.

"The Board and management believe there are grounds to resist these claims and the Company will keep shareholders updated as to material developments in relation to the Brazilian claims," it added.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

BT_20180508_JQGRAB8DGN5_3427411.jpg
May 8, 2018
Technology

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers

Most Read

1 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
2 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
3 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
4 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

BT_20180508_JQGRAB8DGN5_3427411.jpg
May 8, 2018
Technology

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit private placement over two times subscribed

May 8, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MindChamps, FLT, SK Jewellery, LTC, RE&S

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening