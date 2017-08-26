Digital disruption, automation to change how bankers work

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
DIGITAL disruption and the threat of automation will change how bankers go about their jobs and interact with their clients in the next three to five years, said Bank of Singapore CEO Bahren Shaari at the Bank of Singapore Future Skills 2020 Learning Carnival on Friday.
