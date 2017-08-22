Dollar falls on uncertainty but ends week with modest gain

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York
THE dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Friday last week as continued uncertainty over the economic agenda of US President Donald Trump pushed investors out of the greenback.
The dollar dropped to a four-month low against the yen in early trading but
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal