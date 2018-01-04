Dollar rebounds but investors focus on consolidating positions

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
THE dollar bounced on Wednesday, snapping a three-week losing streak as investors consolidated positions ahead of manufacturing data and minutes of a December US Federal Reserve meeting.
But despite the dollar's rebound, market strategists remain downbeat about the prospects
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo