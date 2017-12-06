Dollar steadies after Monday's bounce

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
THE dollar steadied on Tuesday after posting its biggest daily rise in a week in the previous session as caution set in before the US tax bill becomes reality, with sterling leading early losers.
"With regard to the dollar, everything is already there in the price and we
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo