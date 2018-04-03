You are here
STOCKS
Easter, trade war keep investors on edge
Trading in Singapore market is thin, with no clear direction; SGX ends 3 cents lower at S$7.34 following JPX stake sale news
WITH investors in Australia and Hong Kong as well as some parts of Europe still on their Easter breaks on Monday, trading in the Singapore stock market was rather thin and lacked clear direction.
Sentiment remained wary, as the world's two largest economies remained locked in trade
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg