EC World Reit appoints Goh Toh Sim as CEO

EC World Reit announced the appointment of current acting CEO and executive director of EC World Asset Management, Goh Toh Sim, as CEO and executive director.

From Friday onwards, he will be responsible for the overall operational efficiency, growth and profitability of the Reit and the manager.

Mr Goh was first appointed as acting CEO on Feb 14, 2018.

In a filing to the bourse, EC World Reit said that the nominating and remuneration committee had evaluated and considered the experience, credentials and performance of Mr Goh and agreed that he is "appropriately qualified and competent" to assume the role of CEO.