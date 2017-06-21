You are here
EM bonds to return 7% for 2017: BOS
Interest rate hikes forecast to be modest and default rates low
Singapore
EMERGING market bonds will continue to perform and investors should stay invested as interest rate hikes will be modest and default rates likely to remain benign, said Todd Schubert, Bank of Singapore head of fixed income research.
Returns for the full year of 2017 for
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg